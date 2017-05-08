Discovering new subterranean worlds f...

Discovering new subterranean worlds from the comfort of the office

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Niwa principal scientist Malcolm Clark and deep sea scientist Di Tracey actively monitor the live stream from American research vessel Okeanos Explorer 250km north of the Cook Islands. Laptops sit open on a conference table strewn with books on species identification, and a flat screen television stands at one end of the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 5 min Sheriff Bort 331
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 15 min Lectric Light Parade 42
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 19 min Special Delivery 532
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 22 min texas pete 4,231
DUMP the RAIL 35 min Baboy 8
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 45 min Joe Balls 1,681
Hawaii voting to become an illegal Sanctuary City 1 hr Sheriff Bort 3
Outing the Main TROLL on the Honolulu Topix Forum (Jun '16) 2 hr Patriot 47
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC