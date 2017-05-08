Discovering new subterranean worlds from the comfort of the office
Niwa principal scientist Malcolm Clark and deep sea scientist Di Tracey actively monitor the live stream from American research vessel Okeanos Explorer 250km north of the Cook Islands. Laptops sit open on a conference table strewn with books on species identification, and a flat screen television stands at one end of the room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|5 min
|Sheriff Bort
|331
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|15 min
|Lectric Light Parade
|42
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|19 min
|Special Delivery
|532
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|22 min
|texas pete
|4,231
|DUMP the RAIL
|35 min
|Baboy
|8
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|45 min
|Joe Balls
|1,681
|Hawaii voting to become an illegal Sanctuary City
|1 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|3
|Outing the Main TROLL on the Honolulu Topix Forum (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Patriot
|47
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC