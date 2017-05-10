Developer accuses Honolulu councilman...

Developer accuses Honolulu councilman of being biased

1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Developer Johnson Fang addressed Councilman Ikaika Anderson in a letter and accused him of being biased, Hawaii News Now reported Friday. Fang is hoping to build a 26-story high-rise, but his plans have been put on hold since Honolulu City Council has not granted his permit.

Honolulu, HI

