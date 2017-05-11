Deaf Japanese tourist claims mistreatment at Hawaii airport
A deaf Japanese tourist who arrived in Honolulu in January says Customs and Border Protection officials took her into an office to question her about her past as an international student in the United States. A deaf Japanese tourist was illegally denied a sign-language interpreter while she was detained and interrogated after landing at the Honolulu International Airport, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii said in a discrimination complaint.
