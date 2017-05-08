Day care liability bill awaits Hawaii...

Day care liability bill awaits Hawaii governor's signature

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The bill is awaiting Gov. David Ige's signature to go into effect, Hawaii News Now reported Sunday. The bill would increase oversight and help families of kids hurt at day care, supporters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Maverick 808 1,688
DUMP the RAIL 7 hr Waikiki Vermin 15
DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14) 8 hr Sheriff Bort 200
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 10 hr Lectric Light Parade 42
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 10 hr Special Delivery 532
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 10 hr texas pete 4,231
Hawaii voting to become an illegal Sanctuary City 11 hr Sheriff Bort 3
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC