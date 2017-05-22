Cubic Executive to Discuss the Importance of Leadership and Mission...
General Frank Wiercinski, senior vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific, as the moderator of a panel titled, "Empowering the Team: Leveraging Leadership and Mission Command to Maximize the Human Dimension," at the Association of the United States Army's 2017 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii from May 23 - 25. Additionally, CGD will be showcasing its training-to-tactical capabilities with live, virtual and constructive, game-based training, while Cubic Mission Solutions will present the latest in expeditionary communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions.
