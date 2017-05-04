Commission chairman: Beth Chapman sho...

Commission chairman: Beth Chapman should help pick HPD chief

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrived at the CMT Music Awards, in June 2014, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission wants the wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman to have a role in selecting the city's next police chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 18 min Princess Hey 393
LIST of OBAMA TAXES TRUMP JUST ELIMINATED! 47 min Dr Guru 3
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 51 min Princess Hey 457
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 4,196
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 3 hr Harry 64
History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15) 4 hr Guru 38
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 6 hr American Infidel 1,657
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC