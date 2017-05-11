City councilman pans Ala Moana condos marketed in China
A plan to build luxury condominiums has been criticized by a Honolulu city councilman who questions whether the Sheridan Street complex will help ease the city's housing shortage. Councilman Ikaika Anderson voiced his concerns about the proposed 26-floor building in a story published by Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.
