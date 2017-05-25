Charges reduced from attempted murder...

Charges reduced from attempted murder to assault in Kalihi shooting

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Kalihi Valley was charged with second-degree assault on Monday. Dustin Ferrentino-Raymond remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail and was scheduled to appear today at his District Court preliminary hearing.

