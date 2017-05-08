California man pleads not guilty to m...

California man pleads not guilty to murder of woman at Waikiki hotel

Jeremy J. Henderson, 42, appeared at Honolulu District Court, April 24, after he was charged with murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman in Waikiki. A 42-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman at a Waikiki hotel.

