BOE OKs school impact fee zone along rail in town
To accommodate an estimated 10,000 students expected to enroll in urban Honolulu schools as development swells along the city's rail route, the Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved establishing a so-called school impact fee district from Kalihi to Ala Moana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|38 min
|Joe Balls
|1,803
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,297
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|511
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|450
|Witness recounts grim execution-style slaying -... (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|23
|Leave Dolphins Alone
|13 hr
|Hillary LOST
|6
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|784
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC