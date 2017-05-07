Award-winning poet will read in Chinatown

Former professor at UH-Manoa, Kathryn Takara, will read from her recent book of poetry, "Shadow Dancing: Selling Survival in China" in a free event at the Arts at Marks Garage. Kathryn Takara, a retired professor of ethnic studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will read from her recent book of poetry, "Shadow Dancing: Selling Survival in China" , in a free event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. A recipient of a 2010 American Book Award for her "Pacific Raven: Hawaii Poems" and of a lifetime achievement award from the Honolulu branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Takara was a visiting professor during seven summers at various universities in China.

