Analysis outlines benefit, possibility of maglev for Oahu rail
An analysis of costs considering conversion of Honolulu's rail to a magnetically levitated system reveals that an elevated project can be accomplished in under $6.8 billion. Hence, there should be no further extension of the general excise tax, requiring no further monies for construction.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|American Infidel
|1,721
|Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele...
|2 hr
|Trollguard
|3
|Gas Polluting Leaf blowers should be BANNED in ...
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|4,255
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|636
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|477
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|411
