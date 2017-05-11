Analysis outlines benefit, possibilit...

Analysis outlines benefit, possibility of maglev for Oahu rail

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

An analysis of costs considering conversion of Honolulu's rail to a magnetically levitated system reveals that an elevated project can be accomplished in under $6.8 billion. Hence, there should be no further extension of the general excise tax, requiring no further monies for construction.

