Amateur Radio Panel Set during IEEE International Microwave Symposium
Aloha! Amateur Radio-related activities will be part of the IEEE International Microwave Symposium June 4-9 in Honolulu, Hawaii. IMS is sponsored by the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society and is part of Microwave Week, when the IEEE RFIC Symposium and ARFTG Conference meet at the same location.
