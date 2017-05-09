Aiea man, 75, goes missing

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for the public's help in locating a 75-year-old Aiea man who suffers from dementia. Allen Kaya was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday at his Aiea home.

