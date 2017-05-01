$52,000 in scholarships awarded to public high school students across the state
Forty-two seniors from public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands each received $1,000 scholarships for their post-graduate educations from the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association Thursday at a presentations made at The MODERN Honolulu. Five West Hawaii students were among the winners, including Honokaa High School senior Aimee Seofor sponsored by Ken's House of Pancakes, Kailua High School student Max Arakaki sponsored by Trump International Hotel Waikiki, Kealakehe High School senior James Caudell sponsored by Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association - Hawaii Island Chapter, Kohala High School student Gabriella Boyle sponsored by Mauna Kea Resort, and Konawaena High School senior Ragan Leslie sponsored by Hale Koa Hotel.
