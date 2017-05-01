$52,000 in scholarships awarded to pu...

$52,000 in scholarships awarded to public high school students across the state

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Forty-two seniors from public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands each received $1,000 scholarships for their post-graduate educations from the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association Thursday at a presentations made at The MODERN Honolulu. Five West Hawaii students were among the winners, including Honokaa High School senior Aimee Seofor sponsored by Ken's House of Pancakes, Kailua High School student Max Arakaki sponsored by Trump International Hotel Waikiki, Kealakehe High School senior James Caudell sponsored by Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association - Hawaii Island Chapter, Kohala High School student Gabriella Boyle sponsored by Mauna Kea Resort, and Konawaena High School senior Ragan Leslie sponsored by Hale Koa Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 4 min Big Barf Bird 30
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 384
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 8 hr Princess Hey 445
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 4,185
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 9 hr Joe Balls 51
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 10 hr Ayn Rand 1,640
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 16 hr Mabuhay 41
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC