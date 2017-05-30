$30K Settlement for Alleged Seal Hara...

$30K Settlement for Alleged Seal Harasser Beaten by Hawaii Police

Nanakuli, Oahu beachgoers called police after a man appeared to be getting too close to a monk seal lying on the shore. The man, Jamie Kalani Rice, claims he was praying and chanting next to the seal.

