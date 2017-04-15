Woman who died after falling 50 ft. o...

Woman who died after falling 50 ft. off Luakaha Falls identified

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified today a woman who died after falling about 50 feet on a Nuuanu trail as Jennifer Allen, 32, of Honolulu. Firefighters said someone reported a woman had fallen about 50 feet on Luakahu Falls Trail at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suit brought down Army's large cross at Kolekol... (Aug '09) 1 hr Barack 79
Anti-Trump Liberal whiners hold another whinefest 1 hr District 1 2
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 2 hr Bug Spray 4 316
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Joe Balls 1,469
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 2 hr American_Infidel 81
Har har har har (Apr '14) 9 hr Outback 150
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 13 hr District 1 364
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC