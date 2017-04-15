Woman who died after falling 50 ft. off Luakaha Falls identified
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified today a woman who died after falling about 50 feet on a Nuuanu trail as Jennifer Allen, 32, of Honolulu. Firefighters said someone reported a woman had fallen about 50 feet on Luakahu Falls Trail at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday.
