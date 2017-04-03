Woman shot by HPD officer at bar sues...

Woman shot by HPD officer at bar sues department

A woman who was shot by an off-duty Honolulu police officer has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the officer's supervisors knew the officer had drinking and emotional problems but failed to take steps to prevent him from carrying a firearm. Hyun Ju Park, 42, had been working as a bartender and manager at a sports bar in April 2015 when a round fired from Officer Anson Kimura's handgun struck her in the stomach.

