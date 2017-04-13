Woman found unconscious at Luakahu Falls Trail
It was reported that a woman in her 30's had sustained injuries from a fall of approximately 50 feet. Firefighters located the hiker at the base of the falls at 12:56 p.m. She was found to be unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
