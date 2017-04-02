Woman ejected from car on Likelike Hi...

Woman ejected from car on Likelike Highway in serious condition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The condition of a woman critically injured after being ejected from a vehicle on Likelike Highway was updated to serious. Police are investigating a traffic incident that occurred Saturday night on the Likelike Highway where a 1997 Jeep Cherokee spun out of control, causing a female passenger to be ejected from the vehicle traveling in the Kaneohe-bound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 1 hr Boink Boink 68
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 hr District 1 401
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 3 hr District 1 346
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr District 1 4,163
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 8 hr Joe Balls 1,385
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) Sat Wong Get Low 4 310
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) Sat BotoBird 514
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC