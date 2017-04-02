Woman ejected from car on Likelike Highway in serious condition
The condition of a woman critically injured after being ejected from a vehicle on Likelike Highway was updated to serious. Police are investigating a traffic incident that occurred Saturday night on the Likelike Highway where a 1997 Jeep Cherokee spun out of control, causing a female passenger to be ejected from the vehicle traveling in the Kaneohe-bound lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Boink Boink
|68
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|District 1
|401
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|District 1
|346
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|District 1
|4,163
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,385
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Wong Get Low 4
|310
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|Sat
|BotoBird
|514
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC