Water main break closes Kapiolani Boulevard in McCully
Honolulu police have closed all Kaimuki-bound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard in McCully tonight because of a water main break. The road was closed at Isenberg Street at about 7:40 p.m. and drivers should avoid the area if possible, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joe balls posts
|1 hr
|District 1
|9
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Zombie Apocalypse
|314
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|District 1
|4,171
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|5 hr
|District 1
|358
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|5 hr
|District 1
|416
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|4thGrader
|1,437
|where is the best poke ? (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Joe Balls
|6
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC