Water main break closes Kapiolani Boulevard in McCully

Honolulu police have closed all Kaimuki-bound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard in McCully tonight because of a water main break. The road was closed at Isenberg Street at about 7:40 p.m. and drivers should avoid the area if possible, police said.

