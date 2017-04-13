Waipahu man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing

A.J. Achuo, 26, middle, pleaded not guilty this morning to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jeremy Kinon, 19, on Kinau St. near Kinau Superette. He appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Colette Garibaldi with his court-appointed defense attorney Jeff Arakaki, left, and his interpreter Bentick Hilario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.