Waikiki murder suspect charged
A 42-year-old man was charged Saturday with murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman in a Waikiki hotel room. Police said paramedics and police responded to a defibrillator call for an unconscious woman in a hotel room at about 4:17 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|8 min
|RiccardoFire
|9
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|55 min
|_Zoey_
|370
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|56 min
|_Zoey_
|430
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|613
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|1,580
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Ruth Chris
|40
|Rail: Cayetano fights back
|4 hr
|lee
|20
