Waikiki murder suspect charged

20 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 42-year-old man was charged Saturday with murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman in a Waikiki hotel room. Police said paramedics and police responded to a defibrillator call for an unconscious woman in a hotel room at about 4:17 a.m. Friday.

