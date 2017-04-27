Waikiki Community Center needs a hand

Waikiki Community Center needs a hand

Honolulu's soaring construction costs don't discriminate, it seems. While the rail transit project has seen cost estimates more than double, the Waikiki Community Center has seen costs triple - from an estimated $25,000 to $80,000 for a new preschool classroom.

