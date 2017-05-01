UCSB Softball Salvages One Victory at Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii UCSB split its pair of games with Hawai'i , falling 8-4 in Saturday's opening game before taking a 3-2 win in the series closer. The Gauchos overcame a two-run deficit in their 3-2 victory, with sophomore shortstop Melanie Menor scoring the winning run on a sac fly by senior left fielder Kristen Clark in the top of the seventh.

