UCSB Softball Salvages One Victory at...

UCSB Softball Salvages One Victory at Hawaii

Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii UCSB split its pair of games with Hawai'i , falling 8-4 in Saturday's opening game before taking a 3-2 win in the series closer. The Gauchos overcame a two-run deficit in their 3-2 victory, with sophomore shortstop Melanie Menor scoring the winning run on a sac fly by senior left fielder Kristen Clark in the top of the seventh.

