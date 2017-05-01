UCSB Softball Salvages One Victory at Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii UCSB split its pair of games with Hawai'i , falling 8-4 in Saturday's opening game before taking a 3-2 win in the series closer. The Gauchos overcame a two-run deficit in their 3-2 victory, with sophomore shortstop Melanie Menor scoring the winning run on a sac fly by senior left fielder Kristen Clark in the top of the seventh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mole
|1 hr
|Big Mac
|11
|Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|32
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Big Burp
|528
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Martian
|322
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Bwa ha ha ha
|311
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|384
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|445
|Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Joe Balls
|51
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC