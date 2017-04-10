They took the Eagle on Vacation

Bob and Shirley Gregory of St. Helena took their Eagle with them on a visit to the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites in Honolulu, Hawaii, during a two-week Hawaiian vacation in February.

