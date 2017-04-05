State attorney general seeks $10M to pay airport subcontractors
State Attorney General Douglas Chin is asking lawmakers to earmark more than $10 million to settle claims by subcontractors who were never paid for materials or work they did on a Honolulu Airport cargo and maintenance hangar project that stalled in late 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|31 min
|American Infidel
|1,410
|Two Fat_boys rob jewelry stores in Pearl City
|43 min
|District 1
|5
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|American Infidel
|34
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|187
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|8 hr
|Colt
|408
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|District 1
|4,168
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|8 hr
|District 1
|351
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC