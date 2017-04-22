Sen. Tokuda could face ouster over ra...

Sen. Tokuda could face ouster over rail project

Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The pressure on state lawmakers to provide extra funding to bail out the Honolulu rail project has become so intense that some senators are reportedly lining up votes in a power play that could sideline Senate Ways and Means Chairwoman Jill Tokuda.

Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

