Residents pack room at Hilo airport t...

Residents pack room at Hilo airport to discuss helicopter tour noise pollution with federal offic...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Hawaii Island residents received no immediate solutions to the problem of helicopter tour noise pollution during a meeting Thursday afternoon, but were assured that their voices were heard as federal officials once again attempt to address the issue. Representatives from the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Authority traveled from Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles for the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Joe Balls 1,385
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 21 hr -Prince- 4,162
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) Sat _FLATLINE-------- 345
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Sat _FLATLINE-------- 400
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) Sat Wong Get Low 4 310
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) Sat BotoBird 514
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) Fri Thats All Folks 307
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC