Residents pack room at Hilo airport to discuss helicopter tour noise pollution with federal offic...
Hawaii Island residents received no immediate solutions to the problem of helicopter tour noise pollution during a meeting Thursday afternoon, but were assured that their voices were heard as federal officials once again attempt to address the issue. Representatives from the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Authority traveled from Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles for the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,385
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|-Prince-
|4,162
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|Sat
|_FLATLINE--------
|345
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Sat
|_FLATLINE--------
|400
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Wong Get Low 4
|310
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|Sat
|BotoBird
|514
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Thats All Folks
|307
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC