Remarks to the Troops by the Vice President, Honolulu, HI
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: How about a big round of applause for Admiral Harry Harris, everybody? This is a great, great leader. Admiral, thank you for that kind introduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Waikiki murders
|1,603
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|371
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|431
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|-Prince-
|4,177
|DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14)
|15 hr
|District 1
|197
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Puke 4
|525
|Nag Hammadi Revisited - Sussex copy of Declarat...
|19 hr
|USA Bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC