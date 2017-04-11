Rail tax extension bill passes key House vote

A bill to provide an additional $1.2 billion to bail out the struggling Honolulu rail project easily cleared a critical House floor vote today, with only 10 out of 51 lawmakers voting against the measure. However, House lawmakers had some harsh words for Mayor Kirk Caldwell's efforts to pressure lawmakers into further extending the general excise tax surcharge to provide more money for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.