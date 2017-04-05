Police seek suspects issuing fake traveler's checks

This image shows a suspect from a group of females who used fraudulent traveler's checks from March 20 to 22. The person in this image used the name Danaya Smith. This surveillance image shows an unknown female who was part of a group of females who used fraudulent traveler's checks in Honolulu from March 20 to 22. The two females shown in this surveillance image were part of a group of females who used fraudulent traveler's checks from March 3 to 8. A surveillance image of two females from a group that used fraudulent traveler's checks in Honolulu from March 3 to 8. Police said one suspect, left, used the name Danielle Hoffman.

