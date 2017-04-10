Police search for suspect in attempte...

Police search for suspect in attempted robbery at Iwilei Costco

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree robbery at Costco Iwilei. He is described to be in his 20s, 5-foot-4 inches to 5-foot-6 inches tall with a medium build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 17 min texas pete 419
United Airlines beating up its passengers!!! 8 hr Baboy 1
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 8 hr Waikiki murderers 1,443
joe balls posts 10 hr District 1 13
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 10 hr District 1 360
Caldwell the Thief! 19 hr Baboy 1
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) Mon Zombie Apocalypse 314
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC