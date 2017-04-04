Photographer Ronald Jett captured dazzling Kilauea images
In the 1980s a race was held pitting a cabbie, a bus driver, a bike courier and other transportation professions against each other to see who could navigate the crowded streets of Honolulu the fastest. The unofficial winner, of course, was Honolulu Advertiser photographer Ron Jett, who was assigned to cover the race and somehow managed to capture both the start and end of the contest.
