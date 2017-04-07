Parents ask attorney general to inves...

Parents ask attorney general to investigate shaken baby case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Chelsea Valiente, left, talks to reporters along with her husband Rey Valiente, center, and state Sen. Will Espero, right, at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The Valientes' son was seriously injured while attending a home day care and they are asking state Attorney General Doug Chin to investigate the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea... 30 min Waikiki murders 142
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 2 hr -Prince- 4,177
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 4 hr District 1 356
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 4 hr District 1 414
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr District 1 1,427
News Homeless assistance program faces chop 8 hr American_Infidel 5
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 23 hr DA Mynahs 69
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC