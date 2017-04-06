Panel tosses out trash pickup fee

The Honolulu City Council Budget Committee rejected a bill that would have created a $10-a-month fee for residential curbside trash pickup, with members suggesting they'd rather look at raising property tax rates for the bulk of Oahu's homeowners if there's not enough money to pay for services.

