Overnight fire burns approximately 15 acres

The Honolulu Fire Department says a wild land fire near Kaena Point in Waialua burned approximately 15 acres of brush. HFD says nine units, including the department's Air 1 helicopter, responded to the fire about a mile past the end of Farrington Highway about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

