Organizations unite to move 30 homeless people into apartments by June
Marbelle Anderson looks out the window onto the courtyard as she inspects her new Chinatown apartment. She said she was very happy with her new home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joe balls is a fake
|2 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|5
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Bwahahaha
|311
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|13 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|402
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|13 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|347
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|4,165
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|District 1
|1,388
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Rasputin
|515
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC