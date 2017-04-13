Motorcyclist hurt in crash, falls ont...

Motorcyclist hurt in crash, falls onto freeway

46 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash Wednesday night on Liliha Street. Police said the Honolulu man was heading north on Liliha when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to make a turn onto the H-1 Freeway on-ramp.

Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

