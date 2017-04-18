More than 30 apply for Honolulu polic...

More than 30 apply for Honolulu police chief opening

The Honolulu Police Commission received between 30-35 applications for police chief, roughly 25 to 30 percent of them from out-of-state candidates, the panel said in a news release today. The vacancy was created when former Police Chief Louis Kealoha retired, effective March 1, after federal officials informed him he was a target in a criminal case.

