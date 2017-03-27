Memphis VA Medical Center to get permanent director
The Memphis VA Medical Center will get the former commander of an Army medical center in Hawaii as its director, officials announced Friday. David K. Dunning will be the first director named to lead the low-rated Memphis VA, led by interim directors since February 2016.
