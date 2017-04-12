Medical examiner IDs visitors who drowned at Hanauma Bay
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified two visitors who died at Hanauma Bay as Ziyao Wei and Mabing Li. Wei, 26 and Li, 27, of Beijing, China drowned Wednesday at Hanauma Bay.
