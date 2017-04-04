Maui mother facing deportation to Mex...

Maui mother facing deportation to Mexico granted reprieve

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Tania Venegas, center, her son Edgard and lawyer Clare Hanusz, discuss her deportation case with reporters in Honolulu today. Venegas, who fears returning to Mexico because of an abusive ex-boyfriend there, turned herself in for deportation but was later released after posting a $5,000 bond while U.S. immigration officials consider her asylum case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 31 min American Infidel 1,410
Two Fat_boys rob jewelry stores in Pearl City 43 min District 1 5
History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15) 2 hr American Infidel 34
Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14) 8 hr Joe Balls 187
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 8 hr Colt 408
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 8 hr District 1 4,168
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr District 1 351
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC