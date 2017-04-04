Maui mother facing deportation to Mexico granted reprieve

Tania Venegas, center, her son Edgard and lawyer Clare Hanusz, discuss her deportation case with reporters in Honolulu today. Venegas, who fears returning to Mexico because of an abusive ex-boyfriend there, turned herself in for deportation but was later released after posting a $5,000 bond while U.S. immigration officials consider her asylum case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.