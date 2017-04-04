Maui mother facing deportation to Mexico granted reprieve
Tania Venegas, center, her son Edgard and lawyer Clare Hanusz, discuss her deportation case with reporters in Honolulu today. Venegas, who fears returning to Mexico because of an abusive ex-boyfriend there, turned herself in for deportation but was later released after posting a $5,000 bond while U.S. immigration officials consider her asylum case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|31 min
|American Infidel
|1,410
|Two Fat_boys rob jewelry stores in Pearl City
|43 min
|District 1
|5
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|American Infidel
|34
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|187
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|8 hr
|Colt
|408
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|District 1
|4,168
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|8 hr
|District 1
|351
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC