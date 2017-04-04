Maui man who breached airport security had used methamphetamine
A Maui man who breached security at Honolulu Airport in February had methamphetamine in his system and died after his heart suddenly stopped beating, the Honolulu Medical Examiner's office said. Charles Kosi, 48, died of complications of sudden cardiac arrest during a physical struggle, the office said today.
