Marine found dead on hiking trail was stationed at Kaneohe

A 21-year-old Marine found dead Tuesday on a Koolau mountain trail was part of a Kaneohe-based helicopter squadron and had trained as an airframes mechanic, the Marines said today. Pfc. Tyler Wechsler, of Kaneohe, was with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, the Marines said.

