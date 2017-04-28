March sees new visitor arrival, spending records
Waikiki Beach in front of the Sheraton Moana Surfrider Hotel, as seen on Jan. 6. Statewide March arrivals rose 2 percent year-over-year to 802,802 visitors, who spent a healthy $1.4 billion, up 12 percent from the prior year, according to visitor data released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Statewide March arrivals rose 2 percent year-over-year to 802,802 visitors, who spent a healthy $1.4 billion, up 12 percent from the prior year, according to visitor data released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
