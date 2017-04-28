March sees new visitor arrival, spend...

March sees new visitor arrival, spending records

Waikiki Beach in front of the Sheraton Moana Surfrider Hotel, as seen on Jan. 6. Statewide March arrivals rose 2 percent year-over-year to 802,802 visitors, who spent a healthy $1.4 billion, up 12 percent from the prior year, according to visitor data released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Statewide March arrivals rose 2 percent year-over-year to 802,802 visitors, who spent a healthy $1.4 billion, up 12 percent from the prior year, according to visitor data released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

