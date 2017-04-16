Man who confessed to killing mother c...

Man who confessed to killing mother charged with second-degree murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 26-year-old Honolulu man, who confessed to killing his mother a year ago, has been charged with second-degree murder. You Wei Gong was arrested by Honolulu police at 11:40 a.m., shortly after being released from a hospital where he had been since his confession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 3 hr Marley Twins 4 521
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr J Seagull LLC 1,476
Remembering Hawaii in the 70’s and 80’s (Mar '08) 5 hr Surf threes 3,704
DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14) 5 hr District 1 196
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 5 hr District 1 366
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 5 hr District 1 426
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 5 hr District 1 4,171
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC