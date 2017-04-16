Man who confessed to killing mother charged with second-degree murder
A 26-year-old Honolulu man, who confessed to killing his mother a year ago, has been charged with second-degree murder. You Wei Gong was arrested by Honolulu police at 11:40 a.m., shortly after being released from a hospital where he had been since his confession.
