Man charged with attempted murder in Haleiwa attack appears in court
John Mayhew, 54, was charged Thursday with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed a man's neck at a grocery store in Haleiwa. A 54-year-old man charged with attempted murder, after he allegedly of slashed another man's neck, appeared at Honolulu District Court today.
