Man charged with attempted murder in ...

Man charged with attempted murder in Haleiwa attack appears in court

John Mayhew, 54, was charged Thursday with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed a man's neck at a grocery store in Haleiwa. A 54-year-old man charged with attempted murder, after he allegedly of slashed another man's neck, appeared at Honolulu District Court today.

