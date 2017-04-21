Man charged with assault in beating at bus stop
Video from a surveillance camera outside the Honolulu District Court building captured images of a homeless man who kicked an 80-year-old woman in the face at a bus stop in downtown Honolulu, Deputy Prosecutor Scott Spallina told a state judge Thursday.
