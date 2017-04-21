Man charged with assault in beating a...

Man charged with assault in beating at bus stop

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Video from a surveillance camera outside the Honolulu District Court building captured images of a homeless man who kicked an 80-year-old woman in the face at a bus stop in downtown Honolulu, Deputy Prosecutor Scott Spallina told a state judge Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 28 min Libertards got no... 1,543
Rail: Cayetano fights back 48 min District 1 3
History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15) 4 hr Dr Guru 37
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 6 hr Posiden 39
News Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman ... (Jan '12) 7 hr Rihanna 63
More potholes in the future? (Nov '08) 10 hr Guru 5
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 16 hr Diablo Rojas 4 319
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC