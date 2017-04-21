Man arrested after woman found dead in Waikiki hotel
HPD Capt. Walter Ozeki briefs the media on the latest information on a woman found dead in a Waikiki hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Ben!!
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|3
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,571
|Rail: Cayetano fights back
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|15
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Disinfectant
|320
|Can Tulsi Gabbard be trusted in Washington? (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Joe Balls
|28
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Steakhouse
|72
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Sizzler
|151
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC